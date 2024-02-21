20 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

