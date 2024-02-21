Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
