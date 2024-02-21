Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 F "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 F at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

