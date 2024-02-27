Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 372,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

