Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1892 E "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 372,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
