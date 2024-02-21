Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 D "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 D "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 D "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5834 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

