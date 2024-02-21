Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,712,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3930 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
