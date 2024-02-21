Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,712,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3930 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1892 A at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

