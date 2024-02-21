20 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 385. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4) VF (3)