20 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 410,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 385. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
