Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 410,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 385. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 J at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search