Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Numisor (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Numisor - September 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

