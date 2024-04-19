Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 306,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Numisor (1)
Seller Numisor
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search