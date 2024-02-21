20 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (8) XF (3) VF (2)