Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 503,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 3, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 F at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

