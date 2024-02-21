Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 503,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price


