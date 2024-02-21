Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
