20 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

