Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 E "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

