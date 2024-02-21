20 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)