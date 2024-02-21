Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 703,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
