Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 D "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 D at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

