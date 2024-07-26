Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,716,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
