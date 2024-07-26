Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1892" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1892" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,716,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search