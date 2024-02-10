Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 818,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2908 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
