20 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2908 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) VF (1)