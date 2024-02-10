Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 J "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 818,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2908 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

