Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 611,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
