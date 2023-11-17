Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 G "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 611,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2012
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 G at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

