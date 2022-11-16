Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,005,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
