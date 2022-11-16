Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,005,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 F at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

