20 Pfennig 1888 F "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (8) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)