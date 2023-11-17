20 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (9) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)