Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 744,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Heritage - April 24, 2016
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Heritage - April 24, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

