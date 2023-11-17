Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 744,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
