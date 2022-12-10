20 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place July 23, 2015.

