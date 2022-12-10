Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place July 23, 2015.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
