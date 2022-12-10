Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 D "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place July 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Heritage - July 23, 2015
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Heritage - July 23, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

