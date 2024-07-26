Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,426,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
