20 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (25) AU (18) XF (10) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6)

