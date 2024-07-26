Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,426,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

