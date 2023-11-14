Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 408,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 J at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

