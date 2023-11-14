Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 J "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 408,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search