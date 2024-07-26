Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 306,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
