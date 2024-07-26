Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 G "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

