20 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

