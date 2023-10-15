Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 F "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 503,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Heritage - May 11, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

