Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Heritage - October 11, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Heritage - October 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1887 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search