Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
