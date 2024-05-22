Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,712,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
