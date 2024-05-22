Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,712,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (11)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 7, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1887 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search