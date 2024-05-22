20 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (39) AU (27) XF (25) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auctiones (1)

BAC (11)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frühwald (7)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (10)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (4)

Katz (2)

Künker (8)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (7)

WAG (9)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)