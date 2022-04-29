20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888". Star below denomination (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. Star below denomination. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4)