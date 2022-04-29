Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888". Star below denomination (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Star below denomination

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" Star below denomination - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888" Star below denomination - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. Star below denomination. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (4)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7352 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12473 $
Price in auction currency 10250 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

