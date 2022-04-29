Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1887-1888". Star below denomination (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Star below denomination
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. Star below denomination. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (4)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7352 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12473 $
Price in auction currency 10250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search