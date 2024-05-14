Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (22)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (9)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search