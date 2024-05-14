Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 700,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1877 F at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

