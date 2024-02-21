Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,272,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
