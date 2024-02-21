Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,272,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

