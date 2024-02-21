20 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)