Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,433,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

