Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,433,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search