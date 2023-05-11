Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,820,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (7)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
