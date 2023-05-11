20 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

