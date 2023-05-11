Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,820,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 G at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search