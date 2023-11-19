Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 161. Bidding took place October 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
