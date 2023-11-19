Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,635,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 161. Bidding took place October 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search