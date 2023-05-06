Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,648,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search