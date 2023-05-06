Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,648,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 E at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search