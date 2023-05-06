20 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)