Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,152,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

