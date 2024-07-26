Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,152,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
