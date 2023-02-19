20 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 161. Bidding took place October 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)