Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,911,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 161. Bidding took place October 28, 2009.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Rauch - December 14, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date October 29, 2009
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
