20 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,911,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 161. Bidding took place October 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
