Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,089,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

