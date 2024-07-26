Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,089,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search