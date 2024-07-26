20 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

