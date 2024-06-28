20 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1615 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2)