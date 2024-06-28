Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,959,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1615 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

