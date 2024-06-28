Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,959,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1615 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
