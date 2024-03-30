Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

