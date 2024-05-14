Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,340,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (6)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
