Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,340,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

