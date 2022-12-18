Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,940,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3993 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

