20 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3993 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1)