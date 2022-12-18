Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,940,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3993 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search