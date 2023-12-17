20 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64432 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)