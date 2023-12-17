Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,668,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64432 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 23, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search