Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,668,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64432 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
