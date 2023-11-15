20 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) Service NGC (2)