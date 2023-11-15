Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,486,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
