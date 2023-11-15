Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,486,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

