Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,032,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
