Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,032,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search