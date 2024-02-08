20 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

