Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,938,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
