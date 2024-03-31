20 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)