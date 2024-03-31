Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,938,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place November 30, 2019.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction London Coins - December 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******


