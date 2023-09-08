20 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)