Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,034,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Germany 20 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search