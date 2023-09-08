Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,034,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
