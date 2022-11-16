Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,842,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3773 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search