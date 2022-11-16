Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,842,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3773 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

