Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,281,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 186. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

