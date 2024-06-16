Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,281,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 186. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
