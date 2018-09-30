20 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.

