Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,222,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

