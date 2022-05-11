20 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 12, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)