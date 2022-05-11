Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,281,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 12, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search