Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,281,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
