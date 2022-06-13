20 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

