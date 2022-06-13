Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,087,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Heritage - November 22, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2012
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

