20 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,087,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2012
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
