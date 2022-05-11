Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,303,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
