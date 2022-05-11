Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,303,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
