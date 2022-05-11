20 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)