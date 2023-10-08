Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,222,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2507 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search