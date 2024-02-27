Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,830,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search