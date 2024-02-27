Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,830,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
