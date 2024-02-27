20 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)