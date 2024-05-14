Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

