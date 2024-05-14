Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
