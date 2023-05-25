Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 763,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (7)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search