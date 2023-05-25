Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 763,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Heritage - January 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

